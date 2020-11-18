BSF officer arrested by CBI in cattle-smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a officer of Border Security Force (BSF) for his alleged involvement in cattle-smuggling. Satish Kumar, BSF commandant in Chhattisgarh was arrested by CBI.

The CBI has informed that Satish Kumar while working at the bordering districts in Bengal has involved in cattle-smuggling trade. Satish Kumar served as a commandant of 36th battalion of the BSF overseeing operations in Malda and Murshidabad between between December 2015 and April 2017.

CBI has found out that during his tenure, Satish had seized around 20,000 cows during raids that were smuggled to Bangladesh. But he showed these cows as calves in the record books. By this in auction the animals fetched lesser amounts compared to cows. In auction a full grown cow fetched around Rs 60,000 and a calf would attract only the half amount. By showing cows as calves, the i government had lost several hundreds of crores in revenue.

These cows were bought by a Murshidabad-based businessman Enamul Haque, at a lower price only to smuggle them back to Bangladesh. Enamul was arrested on November 6 at Delhi.

