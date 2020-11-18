County officer shot while attempting to arrest the homicide suspect

Yesterday afternoon, a Montgomery County police officer has been shot and a suspect has been killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County police said that the Montgomery County officers were trying to arrest a suspect wanted for a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida. The Montgomery County Police Department is expected to provide updates as additional information is confirmed. The suspect is deceased.

The shot caused the suspect to run back into the apartment where police made the arrest. The arrest took place around 3:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Muirkirk Road. Police said the suspect started shooting at detectives when they tried to arrest him. Police said detectives returned fire, there was a foot chase and then a "gun battle." Jones said that Montgomery County officers were involved in the shooting in Prince George's County because they are part of a U.S. Marshal's Task Force, and have the ability to work outside their jurisdiction throughout the state of Maryland.