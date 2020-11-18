COVID-19 doesn’t end up threatening, things to keep in mind while travelling

We are still in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

You can get COVID-19 during your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. You and your travel companions may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus. Thus you have to avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household.

So, the following are the tips to maintain while you travel during COVID-19. Limit exposure to people who are sick. Limiting close contact with people who are sick can help lower your risk for. Individual travelers can help limit COVID-19 and other virus transmission by practicing good hand hygiene, minimizing contact with people who are sick, and taking other steps to help manage the risk of infection.

The better safest option while you travel is to bring your own food. If you don’t bring your own food, use drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick-up options. Bring a mask to wear in public places and on public transportation. Pack hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Keep this within reach. Bring enough of your medicine to last you for the entire trip. Pack food and water in case restaurants and stores are closed, or if drive-through, take-out, and outdoor-dining options aren’t available. Dr. Soumya said, “Corona virus is a group of viruses that are quite common.” “There are many known strains of corona virus. It is possible that there will be another strain of corona virus.”