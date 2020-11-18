COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises again to 6000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6419 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 887, Kozhikode 811, Thrissur 703, Kollam 693, Alappuzha 637, Malappuram 507, Thiruvananthapuram 468, Palakkad 377, Kottayam 373, Idukki 249, Pathanamthitta 234, Kannur 213, Wayanad 158 and Kasaragod 109.

During the last 24 hours, 67,369 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.53%. A total of 56,21,634 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay. 28 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.