Covid-19 Updates: 452 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

452 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Kuwait by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has informed that by this the total confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 138,337.

The ministry also reported 792 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries in Kuwait has reached at 129,839. 9 More deaths were also reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached at 857.

Also Read: Total recoveries reached at 1.33 lakh in Qatar

The number of active cases in Kuwait is 7641. In this, 105 are receiving ICU treatment.