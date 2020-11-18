Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate in Saudi Arabia has reached at 96.5%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health. As per the ministry the fatality rate has improved to 1.6%.

Meanwhile, 290 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 411 recoveries and 18 deaths in the Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 63 were recorded in Riyadh, 29 in Madinah, 24 in Hail, 13 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah and 11 in Buraidah. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 354,208. The total recoveries reached at 341515. The death toll has climbed to 5710.

At present there are 6983 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 808 are in ICU.