Covid-19 Updates: Total confirmed cases crosses 85,000 in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in Bahrain. 126 new coronavirus cases along with 220 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 45 expatriate workers, 73 contacts of active cases, and 8 travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in the country has reached at 85,008. The total recoveries has climbed to 82,900. The death toll is firm at 337. The recovery rate has reached at 97.5% in Bahrain. The fatality rate is at 0.4%.

Also Read: Total recoveries crossed 112,000 in Oman

In the last 24 hours, 9677 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. At present, there are 1,771 active cases. In this, 16 cases are in critical condition and 34 cases still receiving treatment.