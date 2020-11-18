Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reached at 1.33 lakh in Qatar

The ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 219 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 172 contacts of active cases and 47 travel related.

Thus the total coronavirus infection in Qatar has mounted to 136,441. The total recoveries has reached at 133,473 as 256 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. No new deaths’ were reported. The death toll is firm at 235.

9604 new Covid-19 tests were also carried out in Qatar. The total Covid-19 tests done has reached at 1063055. At present there are 2733 active cases in the country. In this, 280 are admitted in hospitals. 37 patients are admitted in the intensive care.