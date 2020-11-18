Forex Market: Indian rupee remains firm against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had remained firm against the US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.49 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee gained and touched 74.44 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee surged 16 paise to settle at 74.46 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.02% to 92.40.

In the share market the domestic benchmark indices has settled in gain. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,905.35 crore on a net basis.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07% to USD 43.78 per barrel.