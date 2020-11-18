“Jetman” Vincent Reffet killed in a training accident

French stuntman and extreme sports athlete Vincent Reffet died in a training accident in Dubai. He was popularly known as “Jetman”. Reffet, 36, was part of the Jetman Dubai team and famous for BASE-jumping from the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, as well as the Alps mountain range.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, 17 November during training in Dubai,” Jetman Dubai said in a statement. “Vince was a talented athlete and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him,” it added.