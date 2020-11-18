Kerala Congress senior leader tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony has tested positive for Covid-19. His son Anil K. Antony confirmed the news through his Facebook account. Earlier Anthony’s wife, Elizabeth was also tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, all family members were opted to remain in quarantine. “Both my parents are positive will be admitted today (sic). Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” Anil Anthony wrote on Twitter.

A.K Antony was the three-time Chief Minister of Kerala. He served a full term as Chief Minister in 2001. In addition to serving as Chief Minister, he was elected in Rajya Sabha for five terms and was a member of the Legislative Assembly for four terms. He also served as the Minister of Defense for almost a decade catapulting him into the stature of the longest-serving minister in this position.