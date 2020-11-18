Missing autistic boy found alive with no shoes or jacket. Read more!!!

The autistic teenage boy missing for two freezing nights on Victoria’s Mt Disappointment has survived his incredible ordeal “relatively unscathed” and is expected to leave hospital today morning.

The teen had been missing since walking away from family members on November 16th afternoon. Dr Joanne Grindlay, the deputy director of the hospital, said, “Probably because he’s an active young man.” “Children are often a lot more resilient than us adults.”

Emergency registrar Dani Bersin said, “It is quite incredible to survive the elements in the cold.” “He has come up relatively unscathed, from the cold. It is a fantastic result.” Police also shared an image of Will being carried out of the bush wearing his tracksuit pants and blue hooded jacket. A news reporter Ben Gibbs said, “He was just about 15 metres from me, just standing there, he was really angelic just standing,” Mr Gibbs told reporters at the scene. “He looked in reasonable health, he wasn’t shivering too bad, he didn’t have socks on so I put some socks on him and a jacket. I gave him some chocolate.”

Will was being evaluated by doctors. Police are trying to find out what happened before he disappeared.