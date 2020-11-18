Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple opens following all COVID-19 protocols…

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple has opened with a list of SoPs to ensure the safety of the devotees. Among them include booking of darshan through a dedicated app and live streaming of pooja.

Only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day, in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application, its chairman Aadesh Bandekar said. Religious places which have been shut since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen during ongoing Diwali festival.

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan. “Devotees will have to download ‘Shri Siddhivinayak temple’ application on their mobile phones to book slot for darshan. They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot. QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day,” he said.

Bandekar said devotees will have to put the QR code into the scanner at the temple. “They will be allowed inside after undergoing mandatory checks,” he added. “The access barrier will open only if a visiting devotee’s body temperature is normal and he/she is wearing a mask,” he said.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.