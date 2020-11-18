Palarivattom bridge case: Former PWD minister arrested….

Kochi: Former PWD Minister Ebrahim Kunju has been booked in connection with the Palarivattom bridge scam. He was in a private hospital in Nettur where he was being treated. Vigilance made the arrests after talking to the doctor treating him.

The doctor has taken the position that he cannot be arrested and taken away as he needs treatment. Therefore, it is known that he will be taken into custody only after the completion of treatment. Ebrahim Kunju has been in hospital in Kochi since last night.

The vigilance team reached the house with the aim of arresting Ebrahim Kunju. The vigilance team from Thiruvananthapuram reached the house of Ebrahim Kunju in Aluva. Ebrahim’s wife told vigilance he was being treated at the hospital. The women police team also reached the house. The vigilance team called the women police after being informed that she was the only one in the house. The woman told the police to search the house without believing that Ebrahim was not at home.

Former Public Works Secretary TO Sooraj, who was arrested in connection with the bridge construction scam, said that the advance payment for the construction of the Palarivattom bridge was made on the recommendation of the then MD of RBDCK. Based on this, the vigilance added Ebrahim Kunju.