PUBG Mobile India is coming soon…Official teaser released….

PUBG Mobile is coming back to the country under a new name and an Indian subsidiary. Soon after confirming that the game will be coming back, PUBG Mobile India creators have also released a teaser on its official YouTube channel.

The teaser shared by PUBG Mobile India shows three famous Indian PUBG Mobile gamers who go by the names Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan being bored, probably thinking about PUBG Mobile and missing it while doing regular daytime tasks like cooking, having tea, or just sitting on a couch.

PUBG creators had last week confirmed that the game will return to its biggest market under a new Indian subsidiary and as PUBG Mobile India, tailored specifically for Indian gamers. The creators had last week said that PUBG Corp’s parent company KRAFTON plans to invest about $100 million in India to push video games, Esports, along with the entertainment and IT industries.

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” the developers said in an official statement.