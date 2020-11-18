UAE announces important decision

UAE has announced an important decision. The UAE government has decided to extend the exemption for visa violators until Dec. 31. This decision was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

As per the new decision, all illegal residents, whose visas expired before March 1, would have their fines waived if they are able to exit the UAE on or before the end of December. All penalties and restrictions involving Emirates IDs and work permits shall also be lifted.

The amnesty scheme was launched by the UAE government in May 14. The deadline was previously extended in August. It had ended on November 17.

#FAIC announces the extension of the entry and residency law violation grace period until the end of 2020#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/kW7fVS3hjs — UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) November 17, 2020

Visa holders wishing to leave from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimah airports must arrive six hours before the flight. Those looking to leave the country through Dubai Airport, must visit the deportation centre at the Civil Aviation Security Police near Terminal 2, 48 hours before the flight