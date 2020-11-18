Watch Money Heist’s Raquel sing ‘Chunari Chunari’….

A video of Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murillo from Netflix’s Spanish drama ‘Money Heist’ singing ‘Chunari Chunari’ surfaced online. The Spanish actress happened to confess her love for Bollywood music during an interview is when she crooned the track by humming ‘Chunari Chunari’ and also trying to attempt the hookstep of the track.

Well, Sushmita Sen, the OG ‘Chunari Chunari’ lady, too watched the video on Twitter and she seems to be mighty impressed with Raquel for singing her song to profess her love for Bollywood. “Yeh Baat”, wrote Sushmita as she tweeted the viral video of the Spanish beauty singing the track.

Indian fans who have frequently dug up desi connect with the acclaimed Spanish drama have been crazy about Money Heist for more reasons than one. The series gained immense popularity in no time. Actress Alba Flores, who plays the fan favourite Nairobi in the drama, also has an Indian connection.