World famous cartoon comic character ‘Mickey Mouse’ turns 92 years… Read more!!!

Mickey Mouse’s 92th Birthday…. The mouse was created in 1928 by Walt Disney and UB Lorx. Mickey Mouse made his debut with the short film Steamboat Willie.

Mickey gained so much worldwide attention when he went beyond just being a cartoon character and exhibited certain human traits. Disney first created Mickey as a replacement character. Disney first created a rabbit. The character was named Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. That rabbit form of Disney quickly became a success.

However, due to some problems with the Universal Studio Company, the rights to the rabbit character were lost. Disney is preparing to leave Oswald to create another character. So instead of a rabbit, a mouse was created. Given different appearances from Oswald. It was named Mortimore. But Disney’s wife did not like the name. They suggested another name for the rat – Mickey. It later became popular.

So Disney decided to show Mickey. At first it didn’t attract much attention but things changed when Steamboat Willy came on screen. The film was screened in New York and was a huge success. From then on, great success awaited Disney. Mickey eventually became the trademark of the Disney Company.

The theme park, Mickey Mouse Club and a comic strip newspaper were created for Mickey. The acceptance of Mickey Mouse to this day is immense. Mickey was spotted in children’s clothes and toys. Mickey returns to the audience to celebrate his birthday. Disney is releasing the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on its birthday.