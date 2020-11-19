COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed to 5722 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 862, Thrissur 631, Kozhikode 575, Alappuzha 527, Palakkad 496, Thiruvananthapuram 456, Ernakulam 423, Kottayam 342, Kollam 338, Kannur 337, Idukki 276, Pathanamthitta 200, Kasaragod 145 and Wayanad 114. During the last 24 hours, 67,017 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.54%. So far, a total of 56,88,651 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.

Today, 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. 117 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4904 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 643 is not clear. There are currently 3,18,025 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,01,547 are under home / institutional quarantine and 16,478 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 2131 people were admitted to the hospital today.

