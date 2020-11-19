Mastermind of Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed was convicted by Pakistan court for 10 years

26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed was convicted to ten-and-a-half years imprisonment by Pakistan Anti Terrorism Court in two terror funding related cases. This is the fourth conviction of Saeed in 2020. Hafiz is currently serving a five-year sentence in another terror financing case in Lahore.

Three other JuD terrorists were also convicted to ten-and-a-half years imprisonment by the court. Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were the other 2 who were punished. Abdul Rehman Makki has been sentenced to six months imprisonment. The conviction is by the anti-terror court in Lahore and it has ordered to confiscate of all properties of Hafiz Saeed. A total of 41 cases have been registered against the leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa, out of which 24 have been decided while the rest are pending in the ATC courts. Saeed-led JuD is the front organization for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

