DRI busts international drug cartel

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an international drug cartel. The DRI had also seized 504 grams of cocaine. The drug was sent by courier from Trinidad and Tobago to Mumbai.

The DRI had initiated an operation named ‘Operation Calypso’ after getting an specific input. During prior verification by DRI Officers, the address declared on the courier packet appeared suspicious. DRI first intercepted the consignment and ascertained the presence of cocaine. After investigation the agency found out that the drug was to be delivered to an African national based in Navi Mumbai.

A total of 4 individuals including 2 Indian women and 2 African nationals have been arrested in this case so far. Investigations till now have revealed that this syndicate had cleared multiple consignments of cocaine in the past and the total quantity of cocaine smuggled by the same modus operandi was over 3.3 Kgs since August 2020 itself, having a market value of over Rs. 20 Crores.