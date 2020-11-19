Covid-19 Updates: 485 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 485 new cases of coronavirus cases along with 587 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 138,822. The total recoveries has reached at 130426. The death toll has reached at 859.

At present there are 7537 active cases in the country. In this 94 are in ICU. 6758 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. Till now 1035985 Covid -19 tests were conducted in the country.