Covid- Updates: Total coronavirus cases crosses 1.55 lakhs in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has update the coronavirus situation in the country. 1,153 new coronavirus cases along with 932 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in the UAE has reached at 155,254. The total recoveries has climbed to 146,469. The death toll has reached at 544. At present, there are 8241 active cases in UAE.

120041 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE has reached at 15.4 million.

The authorities in Ajman have warned residents that flouting Covid-19 rules can lead to fines of up to Dh3,000. The Ajman Police in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has launched an intensified campaign in the emirate to ensure residents are following all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.