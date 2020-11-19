Education minister resigned amid corruption allegations

Education minister has resigned after corruption allegation has raised against him. Mewalal Choudhary, the education minister in Bihar has resigned just after three days after taking the oath. Following Mewalal Chaudhary’s resignation, Ashok Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of the education ministry.

A criminal case was filed against him in 2017 after allegations that he was involved in irregularities in the appointments to posts of assistant professor and junior scientists as the vice-chancellor of Bhagalpur agriculture university. The case was filed and investigations conducted against him after sanction from President Ram Nath Kovind, who was then the Governor of Bihar. No charge sheet has been filed against him yet.

“The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar,” opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted