‘ICU Grandpa’, specialist for cuddling and soothing sick babies in ICU’s, dies of pancreatic cancer

The ‘ICU Grandpa’, David Deutchman, who spent the last 14 years cuddling babies and playing with children in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has died of pancreatic cancer at age 86. He was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer just two and a half weeks ago. The most meaningful part was the actual time he spent with these patients and their families. He was a former marketing boss who chose to care for babies in the ICU after retirement.

Deutchman would keep track of the families he encountered and would try to visit them if their children returned to the hospital. To honor this hospital legend who spent nearly 15 years tending to little ones in intensive care units staff organized a drive-by parade outside of his home. Children’s transport helicopter circled over his home for an emotional tribute to him who has dedicated his retirement years to watch over the kids.

