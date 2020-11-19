Know how to bring joy to your home through decorating ideas

We may be serious about design, but that doesn’t mean design has to be serious! With “Get Happy” as one of our top trends this year, it’s never been more stylish to have a space that makes you smile. Whether that includes a bouquet of your favorite blooms, a particularly perky print or sweet accessory, decorating should be fun! So say yes to pattern, color and little pick-me-ups to lift the spirits.

If you have a mind to elicit the glamour to give your normally pared-back internal a sparkly alter ego, Home Centre has just the thing with the season’s classiest color combination for your festive interior. Pink, gold and all things furry and feathery are the distinctive features of a thoroughly edgy festive look. It’s not the color palette you’d perhaps think make the perfect pairing, but if you fancy a total switch-up for your tree.

Adding more natural light to your home definitely makes it feel more cheerful. Put in larger windows, or find ways to get that light to naturally reflect in the space. Light tones and materials will allow it to reflect, and glass doors let it echo throughout the home. Light colored baseboard heater covers help go with this look and make it look more modern.