“My duty is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of India”: Governor says police acting like political workers

The governor has accused that the state police is acting like political workers. West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar has said this.

“They should not behave like political workers, they must show political neutrality,” he said. “My duty is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of India. Government servants have become frontline political workers. They have become infantry and artillery of a political party”, said Jagdeep Dhankhar .

“I am not a stakeholder in politics but have undoubted stakes in governance in the state. I wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee on November 15 wherein I told her that this will pose a grave threat to the democratic structure,”, he said.

