NIA conducts raid at 43 locations, including 4 SDPI offices in Bengaluru riots case

Bengaluru: The NIA conducted raids at 43 locations including the SDPI, PFI offices in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on police stations in the city. The cases pertain to large-scale rioting, causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property, including the police stations’ buildings and public and private vehicles. As many as 124 accused have been arrested in the DJ Halli case, while another 169 were arrested in the KG Halli case.

The NIA has booked cases (RC-34 and 35/2020/NIA/DLI) under sections 143, 147, 307, 436, 353, 332, 333, 427, 504, 506, 149, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, section 2 of the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and section 15, 16, 18 & 20 of the UA (P) Act. During the searches, incriminating materials relating to the SDPI and the PFI and weapons such as swords, knives, iron rods were seized.