People magazine named “Black Panther” actor as the 2020’s sexiest man alive

People magazine has named actor Michael B. Jordan as its 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive. Jordan is best known for his critically praised performances in the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Females among Jordan’s family were especially pleased about the recognition, as fans of the magazine. Singer John Legend, actors Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth, and soccer star David Beckham were the other recent winners of sexiest man alive.

Jordan has helped to lead socio-economic change in the U.S motion pictures industry. He started his own production company, Outlier Society Productions, which was among the first to support what is known as the inclusion rider. It supports efforts to employ diverse groups of actors and crew members. Jordan also has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and has spoken in support of early voting registration in the United States.