Ram Mandir issue: The Temple needs special stones, the sanctuary land will be freed

Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple that is to be built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, which many Hindus believe to be the birthplace of the Hindu god Rama.[3] The temple construction will be undertaken by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The Rajasthan government has marked to look as a matter of “highest priority”, halfway consent under the Forest and Wildlife Acts for denotifying Bansi Paharpur block of Bharatpur’s Band Baretha wildlife sanctuary to enable mining of the unique pink sandstone that is discovered in the area.

The work of shifting carved stones, which will be used in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, began earlier. The stones are being shifted from the workshop to the temple premises.

As per report, over 1 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur sandstone, craved for its unique pink shade, has already been inspired as the exclusive material for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya where stockpiling began soon after the shilanyas in 1989. Bharatpur District Magistrate Nathmal Didel said, “There is nothing in writing on supplying stone for any particular” purpose. “This stone is in high demand all over the country, and the decision has been taken after a joint survey by the revenue, mines and forest departments.”

P S Meena, superintending mining engineer in charge of Bharatpur circle said, “We have conducted a joint survey of the 556 hectares in question with the forest department and are in the process of filing the application for denotification.” “The issue of supply of sandstone from Rajasthan has not come up before the panel,” Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee said.