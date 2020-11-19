The truck carrying $ 6.6 million worth of Apple products looted….

London: A big cinema style robbery shocked the British police. A truck carrying $ 6.6 million (approximately Rs 48,98,17,020) worth of Apple products ranging from iPhones to Apple watches was looted.

The incident took place at M1 Motorway in Northampton shire. The robbers tied up the driver and security guard of the truck carrying the Apple products and drove off with the truck on the highway. After the truck was taken to a nearby industrial estate, the products were transferred to another truck and then moved to another city in Latterworth, where the thieves changed the vehicle again.

They did not use any weapons for the robbery. The driver and security guard were not harmed. Both were slightly injured while trying to tie their limbs. But both are in a state of shock following the incident. Police have also sought the help of the public to nab the robbers.

The statement said that the police should be contacted if there are any people who are concerned about selling Apple products or selling cheap products under unusual circumstances.