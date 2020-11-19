UAE: Crown Prince received the King of Bahrain upon his arrival to the state

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the monarch of the sister kingdom of Bahrain, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for humanitarian work and youth affairs, arrived in the country.

King Hamad was met at the airport by Sheikh Mohamed, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, other sheikhs and senior officials. His Highness the sheikhs welcomed His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa showing their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may God have mercy on him asking the Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and forgiveness, and dwell in his spaciousness and to inspire the honorable Al Khalifa family of patience and solace.

The three leaders assessed ways to intensify cooperation and integration in various spheres, particularly healthcare, food, medicine and security, and the attempts to contain the spread of the corona virus and lighten its economic, health and social impacts.