Yesterday, police arrested a man in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in Birmingham, England.

The arrest came days before the 46th anniversary of the two Nov. 21, 1974 blasts that ripped apart the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs in the city of Birmingham. Julie Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine died in the bombings, said the arrest was “the most monumental event” in the criminal investigation into the bombings since 1975.

She said, “I couldn’t speak. I was just inconsolable and was just looking at the picture of Maxine.” “It’s welcome news. It’s overwhelming news.” Hambleton, who is part of an advocacy group called Justice for the 21, said, “Whatever happens with regard to the arrest does not in any way lessen our desire for a full public inquiry to be held.” The 1998 Good Friday Agreement helped end three decades of sectarian violence between paramilitary groups.