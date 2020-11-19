Union Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Sadanand Gowda, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. “After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” he shared through his Twitter account.

He urged people to follow Covid’s rules. Gowda joins the long list of the ministers in the Modi government, who have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Women, and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are among those who had tested positive for the viral infection.

Also read: FEMA violation case: Chief Minister’s son appeared before Enforcement Directorate