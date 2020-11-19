FEMA violation case: Chief Minister’s son appeared before Enforcement Directorate

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violation case. The ED summons pertained to a case registered by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

However, Raninder Singh had earlier denied the allegations. Recently, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to the Punjab chief minister’s son by the ED. “ED’s summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED’s summons. If you raise your voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?” Rawat had tweeted recently.

Also read: Covid- Updates: Total coronavirus cases crosses 1.55 lakhs in UAE