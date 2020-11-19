Virus Updates!!! India records 45,576 new virus cases. Read more!!!

As per report recorded today, COVID-19 case rose to 89.58 lakh with fresh 45,576 infections and the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to over 83.83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58%, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Daily additions have remained below 50,000 for eight consecutive days now, keeping active cases below the five-lakh mark for the fifth straight day.

Maharashtra has 85,363 active corona virus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 71,046 and Delhi with 40,128. To better prepare ourselves during this day and age of Covid-19, tracking the spread of the virus has become part of everyday life for many of us. But even with daily updates on case numbers and infection rates, it can be tough to get an idea of where things are heading tomorrow or next week.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo posted the highest corona virus alert level yesterday with its daily tally of new cases set for a record high of more than 500, and its governor warned of much worse unless action is taken.