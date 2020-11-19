Virus updates!!! Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘94% effective in over 65s’

The corona virus vaccine discovered by Pfizer and BioNTech seems to preserve 94% of adults over 65 years old.

Data announced in their phase three trials of testing also suggests that it works just as well in people of all ethnicities and races. The news of the effective rate increase comes after Pfizer and BioNTech published initial data demonstrating that the vaccine would offer 90% protection against Covid-19 with no safety concerns raised.

As per report, just 8 were in the group given the vaccine, suggesting it offers good protection. The rest of the cases were in the placebo group given a dummy jab.

In older adults, who are most at risk from the virus and have weaker immune systems, the vaccine worked as well as it did in younger people. A scientist said, “To go from identifying a new virus to having several vaccines at the point of applying for regulatory approval is an incredible milestone for science.” Many other vaccines also require back-to-back doses to be most effective, including the one that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Other corona virus vaccine candidates still in trials also involve double shots.

The Pfizer vaccine also needs to be shipped and stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. That poses a formidable challenge for distribution in the developing world, particularly in places that lack widespread electricity or healthcare facilities.