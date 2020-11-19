WhatsApp launched new feature for the users to mute videos before sending

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app reported that it would provide a new feature for the users to mute their videos before posting those to their friends and family members or putting them up as status.

One can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option, in the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker.

A report reads, “After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates.”

The new feature enables the users to set different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set same wallpaper for various chats on WhatsApp. You can also manually select a different one for each chat.

People at WhatsApp have been very busy lately. The instant messaging platform has rolled out several new features in the past 10 days and is unlikely to stop anytime soon. In addition this, the platform is also working on a new feature called Read Later.