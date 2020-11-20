13 killed, 4 injured in truck-bus collision

In a tragic incident, at least 13 persons were killed and 4 others were injured in a truck-bus collision. The accident took place on a desert road in southern Governorate of Minia in Egypt.

As per police, the minibus had rammed into the truck that was driving in the opposite direction of the route when one of the two vehicles attempted to overtake a third car. The police after preliminary investigation said that high speed and failure to observe road were the cause of the accident.