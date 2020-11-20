DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

14 persons including six children died in car-truck collision

Nov 20, 2020, 03:27 pm IST

In a tragic incident, 14 persons including 6 children lost their lives as a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck. The accident took place on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway  near Manikpur around midnight Thursday. All the deceased were members of a marriage party .

All victims were returning home to their village in Kunda after attending a wedding. As per police, the truck had been parked at the side of the highway due to a punctured tyre when the SUV rammed it from behind.

The dead have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (40), Pawan Kumar (10), Dayaram (40), Aman (7), Ramsamujh (40), Ansh (9), Gaurav Kumar (10), Naan Bhaiya (55), Sachin (12), Himanshu (12), Mithilesh Kumar (17), Abhimanyu (28), Parasnath (40) and the driver of the Bolero Bablu (22).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths. He directed district officials to go to the site of the accident and provide necessary assistance.

