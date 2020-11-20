14 persons including six children died in car-truck collision

In a tragic incident, 14 persons including 6 children lost their lives as a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck. The accident took place on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Manikpur around midnight Thursday. All the deceased were members of a marriage party .

All victims were returning home to their village in Kunda after attending a wedding. As per police, the truck had been parked at the side of the highway due to a punctured tyre when the SUV rammed it from behind.

Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

The dead have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (40), Pawan Kumar (10), Dayaram (40), Aman (7), Ramsamujh (40), Ansh (9), Gaurav Kumar (10), Naan Bhaiya (55), Sachin (12), Himanshu (12), Mithilesh Kumar (17), Abhimanyu (28), Parasnath (40) and the driver of the Bolero Bablu (22).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths. He directed district officials to go to the site of the accident and provide necessary assistance.