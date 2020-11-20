Actress shared adorable pictures of daughter for the first time. Know more!!!

It was on February 15, a day after Valentine’s Day when Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty delighted one and all as she declared the arrival of her second child, a baby girl.

The 45-year-old named her little munchkin Samisha who recently turned nine-months-old. Samisha also celebrated her first Bhai Dooj with her elder brother Viaan Raj Kundra on November 16.

Shilpa wrote on social media, “I believe the family that prays together, stays together and as is our family’s annual ritual, we offered our prayers to Lakshmi Maa and Samisha whose first Diwali it was. On Rakshabandhan day, the actress shared an adorable picture of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha’s hands. She also wrote a touching caption on how her son always prayed for his baby sister. “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kind of friendship Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister – and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special,” she wrote.