Apple fixes touch screen issue on the iPhone 12 mini. Read more!!!

Poor touch screen responsiveness on the lock screen was another commonly reported issue, primarily the new iPhone 12 mini.

Apple has launched iOS 14.2.1 with a number of fixes and also resolving problems with the lock screen becoming insensitive on the iPhone 12 mini. According to affected iPhone 12 mini owners, their phone touch screen would suddenly and unexpectedly stop working. Some users claim it only happened when the phone was used with a case and a screen protector. Apple’s update contains a fix to resolve this unresponsive lock screen.

In addition to the fix particularly aimed at the iPhone 12 mini users, the iOS 14.2.1 update fixes an issue in which some MMS messages failed to reach their recipients. The update also addresses the problem that brought sound quality issues on Made for iPhone hearing devices when listening to audio from an iPhone.

You can download and install the iOS 14.2.1 update on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure that your iPhone has a sufficient amount of charge and is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.