Biden: “There’s no circumstance which I can see that would require total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive”

Yesterday, Joe Biden, the US President-elect said that he would not order a nationwide shutdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic despite a surge in cases.

He said, “There’s no circumstance which I can see that would require total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive.” He added, “However that rules for when and how businesses and other establishments can open would have to be calibrated based on the threat in the area in question, noting the varying levels of spread throughout the country.”

Henry Walke, a CDC doctor in charge of the day-to-day management of the agency’s pandemic responded, “It’s not a requirement. It’s a strong recommendation.” Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House pandemic task force, said, America has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today.” “This administration and our president does not support another national lockdown. And we do not support closing schools.”

Even though, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocated citizens to not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to curb the spread of corona virus.