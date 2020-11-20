Breaking News: India reported 45,882 new virus cases in a single day

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million today and reported 45,882 new cases within the past 24 hours.

India witnessed a slight increase in its daily corona virus cases count as 40,617 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country had recorded 29,164 new infections on November 18.

With the confirmation of over 38,000 fresh cases, India’s overall corona virus cases surged to 89,12,908. Whereas the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The active cases continue to decline and there are only 4,46,805 cases at present. The number of recoveries reached 83,35,109 with 44,739 new discharges in last 24 hours.

As lockdown is continuing, the Reserve Bank of India released provisional estimates of household savings. As a share of GDP, household savings were 20.1% in the quarter ending June 30. This number was 10% in March and 7.8% in June 2019. In absolute terms, household savings increased from Rs 3.84 lakh crore in the quarter ending June 2019 to Rs 8.15 lakh crore in June this year. The increase in this savings-GDP ratio is higher than the increase in absolute savings.