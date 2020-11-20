Chief Minister announces government’s decision on imposing lockdown

Chief Minister has announced the state government’s decision on imposing lockdown again to contain the spread of coronavirus. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has announced the decision. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has denied the news that the state government is planning to reimpose lockdown. Chief Minister announced the decision after having a review meeting with district collectors and other officials.

Earlier, state Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the government is planning to impose a lockdown in parts of the state.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 coronavirus cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths. Bhopal and Indore in the past week have emerged as Covid hotspots.