COVID-19 Live Updates: Death toll rises above 1.32 lakh in India. Read more!!!

Total Corona virus cases in India crossed 90 lakh as 45,882 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the recovery rate in India is 93.60 per cent and the case fatality rate stood at 1.47 per cent.

India completed the 242nd day of lockdown today. So far, India has recorded 90,04,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,32,162 deaths.Total discharged Covid-19 cases were estimated at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges during the same period. With 584 new Covid-19 related deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on November 20.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In the last few weeks, recovered Corona virus cases surpassed new Covid-19 cases in India. Between October 16 and October 22, weekly recovered cases stood at 4,91,077 compared to 3,99,849 new cases. Between October 23 and October 29, weekly recovered cases stood at 4,41,471 compared to 3,33,257 new cases. Between October 30 and November 5, weekly recovered cases stood at 3,95,820 compared to 3,23,883 new cases.