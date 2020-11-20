Covid-19 Updates: 448 recoveries in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 286 new coronavirus cases along with 448 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 76, followed by Hail with 30, Madinah with 28, Dammam with 15, and Taif with 11 cases.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 354813. The total recoveries reached at 342404. The death toll has mounted to 5745. At present there are 6664 actives cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 793 are in critical condition. The recovery rate has improved to 96.6%. The fatality rate is at 1.6%.