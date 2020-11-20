Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 94.1% in UAE

The recovery rate has reached at 94.1% in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced this. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, 1269 new coronavirus cases along with 840 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 156,523. The overall recoveries had reached at 147,309. The death toll climbed to 547. At present there are 8667 active cases in UAE.

129,558 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. Thus the total tests done till now has reached at 15.4 million.

The UAE police in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has launched an intensified campaign in the emirate to ensure residents are following all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.