Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases reaches 1.39 lakh in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 486 new coronavirus cases along with 623 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has climbed to 139,308 in Kuwait. The total recoveries rised to 131,049. The death toll has reached at 861. At present there are 7398 active cases in the country. In this 92 were admitted in intensive care units.

6250 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of total tests done has reached at 1042235.