eBikeGo announced the launch of 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Read more!!!

Today, eBikeGo announced that it will be setting up 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities in India in the next three months.

The electric vehicle charging stations is a machine that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

eBikeGo will install 3,000 charging stations in five cities – New Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, in the first phase. The user can pay using UPI, credit or debit cards, or cash, after charging the vehicle. It will cost about 20-50 paise per km to charge the two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers, which would be five times cheaper than the cost of petrol.

eBikeGo states that the technology and batteries which are used in the electric scooters are 100 percent made in India. eBikeGo also offers a monthly subscription for business customers as well as personal ones.